Mr. T’s Mobile Shine
We come to you!
Call or text to book today!
$55 Cars
$75 SUV
$90 Trucks
$120 Cars
$150 SUV
$200 Trucks
$190 Cars
$220 Suv's
$280 Trucks
This add-on will be $40
STEAM & DISINFECT
ENGINE BAY
Restores your engine bay and the area under your hood as well as fender areas.
Give your car a gentle, yet thorough, clean and sanitize surfaces using no chemicals at all.
Steam cleaners superheat water to create a dry steam with only 5% water, so it won't damage the interior of your car.
